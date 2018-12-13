How is a 250-year-old encyclopedia company adapting to the digital age?

This week, Encyclopedia Britannica celebrates its 250th birthday. That's remarkable, but what may be more surprising is the simple fact that it's still around. The company went fully digital six years ago. No more tomes on shelves. That pivot is part of the company's history of being pretty revolutionary. When it began, Encyclopedia Britannica's founders published in English instead of Latin, making it a resource for the masses. Today, given that pretty much everyone gets most of their information on the internet, Encyclopedia Britannica is literally inserting itself online, wherever possible, to provide context and stay relevant. Marketplace’s Jed Kim talks with Karthik Krishnan, CEO of Encyclopedia Britannica.