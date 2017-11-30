11/30/2017: How an Olympic luger and commercial pilot invests in travel tech

An increasing number of big companies are starting their own investment branches. One of them was formed just last year — JetBlue Technology Ventures. It’s led by Bonny Simi, who was an Olympic luger and TV sportscaster, as well as a commercial pilot, before she became an investor. JetBlue invests in travel-related startups, such as electric airplanes — technology that JetBlue might be able to use. Simi spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about the company’s approach to investing.