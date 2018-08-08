Venture capital: The billion-dollar fund

The Japanese multinational SoftBank Group launched its $98 billion VisionFund last year. Since then, it's dramatically changed the landscape in tech and venture capital. The fund has taken a majority stake in Uber, poured billions into WeWork, Nvidia, DoorDash, Slack and the dog walking startup Wag. SoftBank's influence is so big, it's pushing other venture capital companies to raise more money. Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's best-known firms, is reportedly trying to raise more than $12 billion in new capital just to keep up. In our series on venture capital's promise and perils, we'll relisten to Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood's conversation with Anand Sanwal of CB Insights about how VisionFund is changing everything. (08/08/2018)