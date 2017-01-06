06/01/2017: One engineer is letting strangers bet on the stock market with his $50,000

Yet another malware attack has struck — this time involving Android devices and games downloaded from the Google Play store. The infected apps feature a character called Judy, who could be on more than 36 million phones. We'll talk aboutthe different types of malware that exist out there, how exactly the creators of malware profit, and how you can protect your own devices. Afterwards, we'll check out Waze's plan to launch a California carpooling service that'll connect commuters with drivers headed in the same direction. And finally, we'll look at one engineer's $50,000 experiment on the gaming platform Twitch, which involves letting viewers decide to buy or sell stock using his savings.