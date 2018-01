01/23/2018: How a short shutdown has lasting effects on science research

This government shutdown was only three days long, but the budget impasse is not over. Agencies that are reliant on the government for funding are still left wondering how much money they have to spend — and when it’ll be available. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about the loss to innovation with Nicol Turner-Lee, a fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution.