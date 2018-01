01/15/17: Should posting revenge porn be a federal crime?

Revenge porn is the non-consensual sharing of nude photos or videos. Thirty-eight states and the District of Columbia have revenge porn laws, according to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. And now Congress is considering a bill that would make revenge porn a federal crime. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Danielle Citron, an adviser on the bill and a law professor at the University of Maryland.