Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

OPEC reconvenes to try to find agreement on oil-production cuts

December 07, 2018

From the BBC World Service… OPEC is on day two of a meeting aimed at cutting the cartel’s production amid plunging global oil prices. With members struggling to agree, reports suggest some countries may receive exemptions in order to get a deal across the finish line before the weekend. Then, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany party will vote today on its next leader, who will be widely seen as chancellor in waiting as Angela Merkel prepares to exit politics when her term ends in 2021. And, with many worries about the nexus of business and politics in China, we look at the role the country’s 170,000 state-owned enterprises play in the economy.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.