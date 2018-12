From the BBC World Service... Business activity plunges in France with more anti-government protests planned this weekend. Plus, the nude shade revolution in fashion leaves you out of pocket if you're not white; we visit the entrepreneurs making the latest trend far more inclusive of all shades.

