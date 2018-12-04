close

BECOME A MARKETPLACE INVESTOR TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $5 A MONTH AND YOUR GIFT WILL BE MATCHED DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Can Britain really get off the Brexit bus now?

December 04, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Parliamentary debate begins in England today on Brexit just after a non-binding, early opinion from a European Court of Justice law officer that the U.K. can unilaterally halt its exit process. What does it all mean with less than four months to go until Britain's E.U. departure. Then, German automaker leaders will meet White House officials as President Trump mulls tariff hikes on E.U. vehicle imports. Plus, sky-high inflation in Turkey has eased as the country's currency rebounds from crisis this summer, but is it too early to call it a recovery for the economically-troubled nation? Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Navy Federal Credit Union.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.