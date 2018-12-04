Can Britain really get off the Brexit bus now?

From the BBC World Service… Parliamentary debate begins in England today on Brexit just after a non-binding, early opinion from a European Court of Justice law officer that the U.K. can unilaterally halt its exit process. What does it all mean with less than four months to go until Britain's E.U. departure. Then, German automaker leaders will meet White House officials as President Trump mulls tariff hikes on E.U. vehicle imports. Plus, sky-high inflation in Turkey has eased as the country's currency rebounds from crisis this summer, but is it too early to call it a recovery for the economically-troubled nation? Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Navy Federal Credit Union.