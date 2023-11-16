Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Walmart sales rise
Nov 16, 2023

Walmart sales rise

Mandel Ngan/AFP vía Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; grocery, Walmart says pharmacy sales rise; import prices fall in October; homebuilder confidence could pick up.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
