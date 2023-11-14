Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Wall Street rallies on inflation
Nov 14, 2023

Wall Street rallies on inflation

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
October’s CPI held steady; President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping prepare to meet; USPS reports large losses.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
