Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Newsletters
Talk to Us
How We Survive
Adventures in Housing
I've Always Wondered ...
Million Bazillion
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Sep 18, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images
Sep 18, 2023
Sep 18, 2023
U.S prisoners released from Iran
Prisoner swap includes transfer of Iranian oil funds; UAW talks continue amid strike.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/u-s-prisoners-released-from-iran
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_931003" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/u-s-prisoners-released-from-iran/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images
Prisoner swap includes transfer of Iranian oil funds; UAW talks continue amid strike.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
4:02 PM PDT
27:56
2:10 PM PDT
1:41
6:00 AM PDT
6:26
3:18 AM PDT
8:52
Sep 15, 2023
24:53
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
Sep 12, 2023
27:23
Read More
I've Always Wondered ...
How do multinational companies figure out how to report their earnings?
Read More
The economy apparently shrank and grew at the same time
Read More
Marketplace Tech
Have smartphones peaked?
Read More
How are car dealers feeling about the UAW strike?