U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought over the summer
Nov 29, 2023

U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought over the summer

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
GDP growth revised to 5.2%; Fed officials signal potential rate cuts; GM says strike cost $1 billion and new labor deal $9 billion.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
