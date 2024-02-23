Breaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...Banks in TurmoilNational DebtMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
ABOUT SHOW
Stocks close mixed
Feb 23, 2024

Stocks close mixed

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
AI-tech juggernaut Nvidia’s stock hit $2 trillion in market cap in intraday trading; Biden Administration announces new sanctions against Russia; Reddit files for an IPO.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:57 PM PST
1:05
7:42 AM PST
8:33
3:05 AM PST
13:57
Feb 22, 2024
26:36
Feb 22, 2024
10:09
Feb 22, 2024
27:25
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats
Election 2024
After the chaos of 2020, states are preparing for election challenges — and threats
Want to know where inflation's headed? Look to the producer price index
Want to know where inflation's headed? Look to the producer price index