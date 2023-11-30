Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Financially Inclined
Skin in the Game
I've Always Wondered ...
This Is Uncomfortable
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🎁'Tis the season to support public service journalism
Donate Now
Nov 30, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Nov 30, 2023
Nov 30, 2023
Spending and inflation slowed in October
Stocks close mixed; services spending rises while durable goods spending falls; inflation mostly flat between September and October; unemployment claims rise.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/spending-and-inflation-slowed-in-october
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_988639" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/spending-and-inflation-slowed-in-october/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; services spending rises while durable goods spending falls; inflation mostly flat between September and October; unemployment claims rise.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
1:40 PM PST
1:20
10:00 AM PST
27:58
7:21 AM PST
8:32
3:20 AM PST
11:45
Nov 29, 2023
13:56
Nov 29, 2023
29:02
Nov 29, 2023
25:18
Read More
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air
Read More
One year later, how has ChatGPT changed the way we work?
Read More
The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing
Read More
Looking for an escape, more adults are buying childhood toys