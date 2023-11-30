Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
Spending and inflation slowed in October
Nov 30, 2023

Spending and inflation slowed in October

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; services spending rises while durable goods spending falls; inflation mostly flat between September and October; unemployment claims rise.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:40 PM PST
1:20
10:00 AM PST
27:58
7:21 AM PST
8:32
3:20 AM PST
11:45
Nov 29, 2023
13:56
Nov 29, 2023
29:02
Nov 29, 2023
25:18
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air
One year later, how has ChatGPT changed the way we work?
One year later, how has ChatGPT changed the way we work?
The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing
The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing
Looking for an escape, more adults are buying childhood toys
Looking for an escape, more adults are buying childhood toys