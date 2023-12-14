How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Retail sales rise in November
Dec 14, 2023

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks close up; retail sales up 3.1% over the last year; mortgage rates fall below 7%; unemployment claims fall.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
