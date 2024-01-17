Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
ABOUT SHOW
Retail sales rise in January
Jan 17, 2024

Retail sales rise in January

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Stocks fall; sales rise 0.6% from December; homebuilder confidence rises; mortgage applications tick up .
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:55 PM PST
1:05
1:52 PM PST
14:43
8:03 AM PST
7:55
2:59 AM PST
10:11
Jan 16, 2024
26:45
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins