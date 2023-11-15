Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Retail sales fell in October
Nov 15, 2023

Retail sales fell in October

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks rise; retail sales fall for the first time in seven months; Target sales dip while profits rise; producer prices fall.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
