Nov 15, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Nov 15, 2023
Nov 15, 2023
Retail sales fell in October
Stocks rise; retail sales fall for the first time in seven months; Target sales dip while profits rise; producer prices fall.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks rise; retail sales fall for the first time in seven months; Target sales dip while profits rise; producer prices fall.
