My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
Pending home sales flat in November
Dec 28, 2023

Pending home sales flat in November

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ivan_Sabo/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; pending home sales down from last year; mortgage rates fall; initial unemployment claims rise.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:50 PM PST
27:04
2:09 PM PST
1:05
7:42 AM PST
8:18
2:50 AM PST
10:26
Dec 26, 2023
31:00
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA
All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA
Do kids have too much stuff?
Do kids have too much stuff?
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?