Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
ABOUT SHOW
Pending home sales fall
Sep 28, 2023

Pending home sales fall

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks rise; pending home sales suggest existing home sales could drop; mortgage rates rise to highest level since 2000; jobless claims tick up
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:58 PM PDT
1:05
5:56 AM PDT
6:50
3:13 AM PDT
9:38
Sep 27, 2023
17:30
Sep 27, 2023
27:19
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
28:31
How much will college cost? A new initiative wants to make it clear.
How much will college cost? A new initiative wants to make it clear.
Aircraft orders can distort economic data. They also propel a lot of economic activity.
Aircraft orders can distort economic data. They also propel a lot of economic activity.
High oil prices may hurt poorest Americans most
High oil prices may hurt poorest Americans most
Why does furniture fall apart so easily?
Why does furniture fall apart so easily?