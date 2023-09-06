Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
ABOUT SHOW
Oil prices are in flux
Sep 6, 2023

Oil prices are in flux

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images
Prices come back down; the U.S. trade deficit widened in July; Kroger and Albertsons offload stores; Elon Musk reportedly borrowed from SpaceX the month he acquired Twitter
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:48 AM PDT
7:04
8:07 AM PDT
1:05
3:23 AM PDT
16:21
3:00 AM PDT
27:16
6:11 PM PDT
28:15
Sep 5, 2023
25:47
Sep 5, 2023
30:07
Saudi Arabia and Russia say they'll keep oil production low through 2023
Saudi Arabia and Russia say they'll keep oil production low through 2023
More than 800,000 people are getting student loans forgiven
More than 800,000 people are getting student loans forgiven
Why chicken over beef? Food fads come and go with price, habits and ... TikTok
Why chicken over beef? Food fads come and go with price, habits and ... TikTok
What is an auction and how does it work?
Million Bazillion
What is an auction and how does it work?