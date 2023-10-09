Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Newsletters
Talk to Us
My Economy
How We Survive
I've Always Wondered ...
Shelf Life
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Oct 9, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Oct 9, 2023
Oct 9, 2023
Mack Truck workers join auto worker strike
Stocks close up; roughly 30,000 auto workers now on strike; Harvard economist wins Nobel prize for economics; bank earnings due later this week.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/mack-truck-workers-join-auto-worker-strike
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_951401" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/mack-truck-workers-join-auto-worker-strike/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Stocks close up; roughly 30,000 auto workers now on strike; Harvard economist wins Nobel prize for economics; bank earnings due later this week.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
4:20 PM PDT
29:05
2:51 PM PDT
1:19
6:21 AM PDT
7:45
3:03 AM PDT
11:30
Oct 6, 2023
27:23
Oct 6, 2023
1:04
Oct 3, 2023
23:17
Read More
September's real wages are expected to rise
Read More
COVID-19
These businesses made it through the hardest part of the pandemic. Then they closed.
Read More
The clean energy revolution needs green workers, fast
Read More
What should Ireland do with its budget surplus?