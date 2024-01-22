Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Bytes: Week in Review
Shelf Life
Israel-Hamas War
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism
Learn more
Jan 22, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Jan 22, 2024
Jan 22, 2024
Leading economic indicators index ticks down
Stocks close higher; index declines at slower pace; fourth quarter GDP expected to decline from prior quarter; PCE data due on Friday.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/leading-economic-indicators-index-ticks-down
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1037814" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/leading-economic-indicators-index-ticks-down/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Stocks close higher; index declines at slower pace; fourth quarter GDP expected to decline from prior quarter; PCE data due on Friday.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
1:35 PM PST
1:05
8:55 AM PST
7:41
3:00 AM PST
8:43
Jan 19, 2024
28:51
Jan 19, 2024
26:26
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Read More
Home prices aren't guaranteed to skyrocket this year
Read More
Even a government non-shutdown comes with serious costs
Read More
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if we could choose where our taxes go?
Read More
Breaking Ground
The New Deal history in LA's freeways