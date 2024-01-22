Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
ABOUT SHOW
Leading economic indicators index ticks down
Jan 22, 2024

Leading economic indicators index ticks down

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Stocks close higher; index declines at slower pace; fourth quarter GDP expected to decline from prior quarter; PCE data due on Friday.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:35 PM PST
1:05
8:55 AM PST
7:41
3:00 AM PST
8:43
Jan 19, 2024
28:51
Jan 19, 2024
26:26
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Home prices aren't guaranteed to skyrocket this year
Home prices aren't guaranteed to skyrocket this year
Even a government non-shutdown comes with serious costs
Even a government non-shutdown comes with serious costs
What would happen if we could choose where our taxes go?
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if we could choose where our taxes go?
The New Deal history in LA's freeways
Breaking Ground
The New Deal history in LA's freeways