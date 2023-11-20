Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Leading economic indicators index falls
Nov 20, 2023

Leading economic indicators index falls

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks rise; The Conference Board expects brief recession early next year; loan application rates fall; mortgage rejection rates lower than last year.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:36 PM PST
1:20
7:33 AM PST
7:30
3:07 AM PST
10:43
Nov 17, 2023
23:32
Nov 17, 2023
29:00
Nov 17, 2023
15:15
Nov 16, 2023
27:15
This is not you, it's me.
"This Is Uncomfortable" Newsletter
This is not you, it's me.
When Whoopi Goldberg was younger, homes were more affordable
When Whoopi Goldberg was younger, homes were more affordable
Credit barriers, food sovereignty among discussions at Native American summit
Credit barriers, food sovereignty among discussions at Native American summit
Federal Crop Insurance Program draws bipartisan criticism
Federal Crop Insurance Program draws bipartisan criticism