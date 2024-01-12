Skip to content
Jan 12, 2024
Jan 12, 2024
Jan 12, 2024
JP Morgan Chase profits surge
Stocks close mixed; rising interest rates push up bank profits; banks increase loan loss reserves; producer prices tick down.
Stocks close mixed; rising interest rates push up bank profits; banks increase loan loss reserves; producer prices tick down.
Kai Ryssdal
Finding child care is tough for farming families. The next farm bill could help.
Rent data has clout in the consumer price index — but also limitations
Bloated inventories are dragging down some sectors of the economy
Are we entering a world of surge dining?