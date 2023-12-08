Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Jobs market slows in November
Dec 8, 2023

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Stocks rise; health care and government employment rise the most; unemployment rate falls; consumer sentiment jumps.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
