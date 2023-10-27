Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Israel-Hamas War
I've Always Wondered ...
How We Survive
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Oct 27, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Oct 27, 2023
Oct 27, 2023
Inflation holds steady in September
Stocks close mixed; services prices rise; consumer spending stays strong; consumer sentiment falls in October.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/inflation-holds-steady-in-september
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_967810" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/inflation-holds-steady-in-september/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; services prices rise; consumer spending stays strong; consumer sentiment falls in October.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
1:59 PM PDT
1:04
6:51 AM PDT
8:07
3:25 AM PDT
13:26
3:00 AM PDT
1:00
Oct 26, 2023
15:37
Oct 26, 2023
29:41
Oct 25, 2023
32:13
Read More
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Read More
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Read More
How We Survive
Stolen River
Read More
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply