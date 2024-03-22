Bytes: Week in ReviewSkin in the GameMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

House passes $1.2T spending bill
Mar 22, 2024

House passes $1.2T spending bill

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; bill heads to Senate ahead of deadline; Chrysler lays off 400 workers; State Farm not renewing 72,000 California policies.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
