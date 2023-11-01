Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged
Nov 1, 2023

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Stocks rise; Powell says growth will likely to have to slow to bring down inflation; quits rate unchanged; private employers add jobs.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
