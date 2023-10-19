Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Existing home sales, prices fall
Oct 19, 2023

Existing home sales, prices fall

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Stocks fall; home sales down 2 percent from August; unemployment claims rise; leading economic indicators suggest further economic weakness.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
