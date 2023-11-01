Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Israel-Hamas War
I've Always Wondered ...
How We Survive
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Nov 1, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Nov 1, 2023
Nov 1, 2023
Employers are still looking to fill a lot of positions
Job openings totaled 9.6 million in September; private payrolls add 116,000 jobs; Yum Brands boost profits; automakers oppose steel industry consolidation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/employers-are-still-looking-to-fill-a-lot-of-positions
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_968989" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/employers-are-still-looking-to-fill-a-lot-of-positions/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Job openings totaled 9.6 million in September; private payrolls add 116,000 jobs; Yum Brands boost profits; automakers oppose steel industry consolidation.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
7:29 AM PDT
8:45
8:04 AM PDT
1:20
3:00 AM PDT
35:14
2:55 AM PDT
12:30
Oct 31, 2023
29:00
Oct 31, 2023
29:17
Oct 27, 2023
1:00
Read More
Is slowing wage growth good news for inflation?
Read More
"Telemarketers"
Yes, young people can fall victim to scams
Read More
In California, child care providers unionized for better pay and retirement benefits
Read More
Another year, another record harvest for this Iowa farmer