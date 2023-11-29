Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Economic growth revised higher
Nov 29, 2023

Economic growth revised higher

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
champc/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; GDP revised to a 5.2% annual rate; corporate profits grow; consumers growing more price sensitive.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:52 PM PST
29:02
1:48 PM PST
1:05
7:49 AM PST
9:04
3:06 AM PST
9:51
3:00 AM PST
25:18
Nov 28, 2023
22:27
Nov 24, 2023
17:38
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air
The UN is holding this year's climate conference in a petrostate reachable only by air
One year later, how has ChatGPT changed the way we work?
One year later, how has ChatGPT changed the way we work?
The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing
The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing
Looking for an escape, more adults are buying childhood toys
Looking for an escape, more adults are buying childhood toys