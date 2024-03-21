Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Staff
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Skin in the Game
My Economy
Election 2024
A Warmer World
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜
Donate now
Mar 21, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Mar 21, 2024
Mar 21, 2024
DOJ sues Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
Stocks rise; DOJ argues Apple’s dominance is anticompetitive; existing home sales rise; Leading Economic Indicators index increases.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/doj-sues-apple-for-monopolizing-smartphone-market
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1064821" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/doj-sues-apple-for-monopolizing-smartphone-market/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Stocks rise; DOJ argues Apple’s dominance is anticompetitive; existing home sales rise; Leading Economic Indicators index increases.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
2:07 PM PDT
1:05
10:00 AM PDT
31:34
7:58 AM PDT
11:15
2:47 AM PDT
8:40
Mar 20, 2024
20:52
Mar 20, 2024
27:37
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Read More
2024 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts
The costs of banning books
Read More
Protecting yourself from COVID-19 these days is hard. And it comes at a cost.
Read More
How the tote bag became the hottest fashion accessory around
Read More
The case for broader investment in climate resilience