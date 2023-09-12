Skip to content
Sep 12, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
BP chief Bernard Looney on Aug. 23.
Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images
Sep 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
BP's CEO Resigns
Stocks close down slightly; BP's CEO steps down; Google goes to court; and Apple unveils new iPhones.
Download
BP chief Bernard Looney on Aug. 23.
Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close down slightly; BP’s CEO steps down; Google goes to court; and Apple unveils new iPhones.
