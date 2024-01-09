Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Make Me Smart
Golden Promises
My Economy
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Jan 9, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jan 9, 2024
Jan 9, 2024
Biden Administration issues new employee classification rule
Stocks close mixed; labor rule meant to combat worker misclassifications; imports fall in November; exports fall as well
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/biden-administration-issues-new-employee-classification-rule
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1015134" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/biden-administration-issues-new-employee-classification-rule/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; labor rule meant to combat worker misclassifications; imports fall in November; exports fall as well
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
4:10 PM PST
26:36
8:10 AM PST
1:34
7:47 AM PST
8:43
3:04 AM PST
6:10
Jan 8, 2024
17:23
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Read More
Why Boeing's latest 737 Max incident might not lose it much business
Read More
The U.S. November trade deficit was $63B, but that's not the important thing
Read More
Labor Department wants to get more gig workers on company payrolls
Read More
Can cloud seeding save a drought-stricken "national treasure"?