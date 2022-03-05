Demand for dollars is stable for now
It’s the end of the week, and we’re settling in for Economics on Tap! We’ll close the loop on some questions we raised earlier about the Federal Reserve and swap lines and explore a story on a group of hospitals teaming up to bring affordable insulin to patients. And of course, a round of the game we’re all here for — Half Full/Half Empty! Our hosts give their thoughts on the State of the Union speech, dynamic pricing for “The Batman,” Hollywood’s silver screen obsession with Uber and Theranos, and a “Reading Rainbow” reboot!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “U.S. Funding Markets Show Signs of Stability Despite Russia Sanctions” from The Wall Street Journal
- Cheap insulin for diabetics is next mission for Civica Rx nonprofit drug maker from The Washington Post
- Guy Reffitt’s Son Testifies Against Him in Jan. 6 Trial from The New York Times
- James Fallows: Biden’s State of the Union, Annotated from The Atlantic
- AMC Charges More for “The Batman” Tickets, Like Spielberg Predicted from Variety
- “IRS aims to hire 10,000 workers to reduce crippling mail backlog” from Politico
- “The Dropout” and “Super Pumped” chronicle the fall of Theranos, rise of Uber and the human cost of tech greed from The Washington Post
- “‘Reading Rainbow’ is getting a reboot but without LeVar Burton” from NPR
