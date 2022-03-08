Calls continue to stop buying Russian oil
It’s Monday, and we’re getting caught up on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19 here at home and more. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its second week, political pressure is mounting in the United States to stop the purchase of Russian oil. Another Russia-related story about a WNBA player detained in that country highlights pay disparities in the U.S. Plus, another round of COVID tests are available for home delivery, and a White House report on how consolidation has affected wages. Finally, before we let you go, we’ve got a Make Me Smile that’s simply eel-ectric!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Ukraine Live Updates: Third Round of Talks Raise Hopes for Evacuation Routes from The New York Times
- Calls for U.S. to ban Russian oil gain momentum despite inflation concerns from The Washington Post
- U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports, sources say from Reuters
- Brittney Griner: It’ll be ‘very difficult’ to get detained US basketball star out of Russia, lawmaker says from CNN
- Why Vladamir Putin Should Never Have Put WNBA’s Brittney Griner in Jail in Russia from The Root
- Corporate power keeps U.S. wages 20% lower than they should be from Reuters
- Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 6 million from CNN
- People in the U.S. can now order 4 more free Covid tests online from NBC News
- Miguel Wattson’s official Twitter from the Tennessee Aquarium
