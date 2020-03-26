As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 157
Mar 25, 2020
Your coronavirus questions, answered
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today: that $2 trillion relief bill, national debt and the enormous work-from-home broadband load.
Subscribe on
We started doing daily podcasts and asking about your COVID-19 economy almost a week ago, and you guys didn’t disappoint — we’ve already received more than 100 emails, and we’re devoting today’s show to answering as many as we can. It’s like an abbreviated Explainathon. Today: answers about the $2 trillion relief bill, our national debt and the work-from-home broadband load now that lots of us are doing that.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.