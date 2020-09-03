You can’t win public office without being on Facebook
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
One of our listeners asked, and the answer is no. Of course, it wasn’t always this way. On this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll look at the role of cheap Facebook ads in elections and how Mark Zuckerberg sees it. Plus, the appliance shortage, the Phillips curve and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Labor Day weekend sales impacted by appliance shortage” from Fox Business
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent remarks on inflation
- But… if Janet Yellen isn’t stressed about inflation, we won’t be either
- “The best way to watch Marvel movies is in chronological order” from SB Nation
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.