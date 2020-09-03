SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

You can’t win public office without being on Facebook
Episode 270
Sep 2, 2020

You can’t win public office without being on Facebook

Not even if you're Captain America. We're talking about Mark Zuckerberg and the Avengers on this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.

One of our listeners asked, and the answer is no. Of course, it wasn’t always this way. On this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll look at the role of cheap Facebook ads in elections and how Mark Zuckerberg sees it. Plus, the appliance shortage, the Phillips curve and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
