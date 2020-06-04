Yes, Quibi still exists
For Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we dipped into the mailbag and pulled out a mix of your questions from the past week, including: What’s happening with Quibi, the very-well-funded mobile-only streaming service that landed with a thud in the middle of a pandemic? Plus, we look at consumerism post-COVID-19 and the ripple effects of Silicon Valley workers permanently working from home anywhere in the world.
Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:
- “Three reasons consumers can’t bring the economy back from covid-19” in the Washington Post
- “Investment manager TIAA is offering 75% of its US employees buyouts and some could get their full salaries for nearly 2 years” in Business Insider
- “Jeffrey Katzenberg Blames Pandemic for Quibi’s Rough Start” in the New York Times
