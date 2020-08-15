SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Yeah, we’re still talking about the Postal Service
Episode 257
Aug 14, 2020

Yeah, we’re still talking about the Postal Service

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"Democracy is not a spectator sport."

We’ll stop discussing absentee voting and the upcoming election when things that threaten it stop happening. Today it’s the revelations that 46 states might not get their ballots in time and drop-off boxes are being scooped up in a couple of cities. At least we have tequila and pandas.

Here’s a list of what we talked about today:

Apologies that the live video didn’t work out today — be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date on the next one!

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Essential workers pressured by mental health issues
COVID-19
Essential workers pressured by mental health issues
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
How social impact bonds could spark prosperity for Indian Country in a pandemic recovery
Reimagining the Economy
How social impact bonds could spark prosperity for Indian Country in a pandemic recovery