Yeah, we’re still talking about the Postal Service
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We’ll stop discussing absentee voting and the upcoming election when things that threaten it stop happening. Today it’s the revelations that 46 states might not get their ballots in time and drop-off boxes are being scooped up in a couple of cities. At least we have tequila and pandas.
Here’s a list of what we talked about today:
- “Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots” from the Washington Post
- “USPS removes mailboxes in Portland and Eugene, cites ‘declining mail volume’ ” from the Oregonian
- “Two couples’ wedding photos captured Beirut’s devastation. Both brides wondered if the other survived.” also from the Washington Post
- “National Zoo announces that female giant panda may be pregnant” from, you guessed it, the Washington Post
- Finally, here’s the National Zoo’s panda cam
Apologies that the live video didn’t work out today — be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date on the next one!
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.