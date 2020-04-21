As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 175
Apr 20, 2020
Who’s organizing those anti-quarantine protests?
And should Facebook be taking those pages down?
Large Facebook groups appear to be amassing protests against local shelter-in-place orders, but the real organizers are apparently a trio of pro-gun activists. We’ll talk about it and the implications of taking those pages down. Plus: A new resource for tracking the virus and how Molly’s staying entertained at home.
