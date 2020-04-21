COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Who’s organizing those anti-quarantine protests?
Episode 175
Apr 20, 2020

Who’s organizing those anti-quarantine protests?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And should Facebook be taking those pages down?

Large Facebook groups appear to be amassing protests against local shelter-in-place orders, but the real organizers are apparently a trio of pro-gun activists. We’ll talk about it and the implications of taking those pages down. Plus: A new resource for tracking the virus and how Molly’s staying entertained at home.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE