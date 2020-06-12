Who got half a billion in COVID loans? The Trump administration won’t say
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The Small Business Administration was supposed to release detailed information about who got hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans. But at a hearing yesterday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it’s “confidential information.” We’re going to talk a lot about the shredding of norms on today’s show … if Kai’s 6/10 recording setup can make it through the end of the taping.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:
- “Trump administration won’t say who got $511 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus loans” in the Washington Post
- “Billions in bailouts my never be fully disclosed to taxpayers” from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group
- “Milley Apologizes for Role in Trump Photo Op: ‘I Should Not Have Been There’” in the New York Times
- “Counting the Days Under Virus Lockdown by the Length of Trudeau’s Hair” in the New York Times
- Finally, Kai’s dismal “room rating”:
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.