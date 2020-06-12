Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Who got half a billion in COVID loans? The Trump administration won’t say
Episode 212
Jun 11, 2020

We're going to talk a lot about the shredding of norms on today's show ... if Kai's recording setup can make it through the end of the taping.

The Small Business Administration was supposed to release detailed information about who got hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans. But at a hearing yesterday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it’s “confidential information.” We’re going to talk a lot about the shredding of norms on today’s show … if Kai’s 6/10 recording setup can make it through the end of the taping.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we’re talking about today:

