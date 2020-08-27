SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Where are those new unemployment checks?
Episode 265
Aug 26, 2020

We’ll attempt to answer. But first, we have to talk about what’s going on in Wisconsin.

It’s been more than a week since President Donald Trump took executive action to extend unemployment benefits. One of our listeners wants to know: Has anyone actually received a check yet? The answer is … complicated. But we’ll do what we can. Plus, questions about COVID-19 testing, the Dow and Trump’s proposal to eliminate payroll taxes on today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. But first, there are some bigger stories we need to talk about.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
