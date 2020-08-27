Where are those new unemployment checks?
It’s been more than a week since President Donald Trump took executive action to extend unemployment benefits. One of our listeners wants to know: Has anyone actually received a check yet? The answer is … complicated. But we’ll do what we can. Plus, questions about COVID-19 testing, the Dow and Trump’s proposal to eliminate payroll taxes on today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. But first, there are some bigger stories we need to talk about.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- Live updates on the NBA, which has postponed playoff games tonight after the Bucks declined to play in protest of police brutality
- And more on that story from ESPN
- “Antioch teen taken into custody for shooting deaths in Kenosha Tuesday” from the Kenosha News
- “Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia” from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- “$300 Unemployment Benefit: Who Will Get It and When?” from the New York Times
- “‘It’s Like Having No Testing’: Coronavirus Test Results Are Still Delayed” also from the New York Times
- “Dow index boosts its tech profile with addition of Salesforce” from Marketplace
- “Terminating payroll tax could end Social Security benefits in 2023, chief actuary warns” from NBC News
