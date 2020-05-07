COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

When we look back, will this be a blur? Or a new beginning?
Episode 187
May 6, 2020

When we look back, will this be a blur? Or a new beginning?

That's one of the big questions for this edition of "Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday."

Memories of this COVID-19 outbreak and economy could fade away for many of us, or change society forever. That’s one of the big questions for this edition of “Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday.” Plus: Is this 2008 for commercial real estate? And how is unemployment counted anyway? Send your questions for WYWKW to makemesmart@marketplace.org

