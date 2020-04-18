As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Episode 174
Apr 17, 2020
Whatever you’re going through, it’s OK
Today we’re talking unemployment, Trump tweets and Mexican Coke. Then a special guest stops by.
It’s important to take care of yourself in these trying times, so we’re back with another happy hour episode, aka Economics on Tap. We’ll cover Trump’s “liberate” tweets, some new mental health data and this oral history of pandemic warnings in Wired. Then a special guest stops by and things get a little chaotic.
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
What happened today?
