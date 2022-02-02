Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What you need to know now about inflation
Feb 1, 2022
Episode 591

What you need to know now about inflation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And where it might be headed next

The last time we took a longer look at inflation, economists were still trying to figure out if rising prices would be temporary or whether they’d be sticking around for a while.

Well, inflation is here. It’s now at a 40-year high, and the Federal Reserve is getting ready to raise interest rates to curb demand and — in theory — prices. So what now?

“Service sector inflation, it’s looming,” said Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and member of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama.

Stevenson said while inflation in the goods sector will likely work itself out, what scares her the most is inflation in the service sector of the economy, an area where prices haven’t risen that much.

On today’s show, we’ll talk about what’s driving inflation, the long-term effects it could have on our economy and what policymakers can do to get it under control.

In the News Fix, we’ll talk about what inflation looks like in the rental market and why former President Donald Trump continues to have a grip on the Republican Party.

Then we’ll hear from listeners about the metaverse, tips on where to use the loo when you’re road tripping across America and an answer to the Make Me Smart question that puts a really fine point on our look at inflation and the supply chain.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 PM PST
32:43
4:18 PM PST
28:27
1:46 PM PST
1:50
7:08 AM PST
8:46
Feb 1, 2022
6:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods
Shelf Life
Talent retention as a community development strategy for low-income neighborhoods
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
Some states are considering raising teachers' salaries. Is it enough to keep them on the job?
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
We know the Fed will raise interest rates soon. The question is: how many times?
The submarine infrastructure linking the world's communication networks
Marketplace Tech
The submarine infrastructure linking the world's communication networks