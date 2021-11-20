Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

What will Covid-19 cases in America look like this winter?
Nov 19, 2021
Episode 564

What will Covid-19 cases in America look like this winter?

We're keeping an eye on Austria.

Austria is getting ready for another round of COVID-19 lockdowns. With vaccine mandates hitting a roadblock in the United States and the fully vaccinated rate under 60%, we discuss the likelihood of another winter wave in America. Plus, we follow the drama over the auctioning of a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution. And, the hosts play our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty. Here’s everything we talked about today: Thank you for everyone who joined us on YouTube today. We’re live Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for happy hour! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

