What if the minimum wage was indexed like Social Security?
Sep 15, 2021
Episode 518

What if the minimum wage was indexed like Social Security?

"Indexing" is the word you're looking for.

Social Security is one government program that is indexed to inflation, so when prices go up, recipients don’t lose buying power. So why don’t we do that with the minimum wage?

One listener asks that on today’s show, so we try to get to the bottom of it. Plus, we get into the big deal with TikTok and check out some weird beers!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

