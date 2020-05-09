Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
Episode 189
May 8, 2020
What a week, huh?
TGIF
Somedays you’re the murder hornet, some days you’re the praying mantis.
It’ll make more sense when you listen.
Referenced in today’s show:
- “I signed up as a Trump supporter, then a Biden supporter. Here’s what happened next.” in the Washington Post
- “SBA Veered From Guidelines on Small-Business Loans, Report Says” in the Wall Street Journal
- “5-Year-Old Who Stole Parents’ Car Gets Rewarded With Lamborghini Ride” in HuffPost
- The above video from @NatureIsMetal, and this one of Jimmy Butler from Complex.
- “Investigation: I Think I Know Which Justice Flushed” in Slate
The team
Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer